Binance Market Update (2023-05-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.57% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,910 and $28,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,637, up by 2.43%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RIF , IDEX , and SUPER , up by 40%, 25%, and 25%, respectively.

