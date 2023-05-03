copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-03)
Binance
2023-05-03 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.57% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,910 and $28,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,637, up by 2.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RIF, IDEX, and SUPER, up by 40%, 25%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FBI, Ukraine Seize 9 Exchange Domains on Money Laundering Allegations
- Just-In: Cathie Wood’s Ark Goes Long on $COIN As Coinbase Moves Offshore
- MicroStrategy Doubles Down on Bitcoin, Vows to Keep Accumulating BTC Despite Market Volatility
- 3AC Founders’ OPNX Exchange Formally Reprimanded By Dubai Crypto Regulator
Market movers:
- ETH: $1866.27 (+2.10%)
- BNB: $322.8 (-0.28%)
- XRP: $0.4597 (-0.67%)
- ADA: $0.3851 (-0.10%)
- DOGE: $0.07831 (+0.23%)
- MATIC: $0.9826 (+2.66%)
- SOL: $21.74 (-0.32%)
- DOT: $5.691 (+0.44%)
- LTC: $88.06 (+0.16%)
- TRX: $0.06946 (+1.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- RIF/BUSD (+40%)
- IDEX/BUSD (+25%)
- SUPER/BUSD (+25%)
