Italy’s 26% Tax on Crypto Will Affect Both Individual and Business Investors

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Italy’s 26% Tax on Crypto Will Affect Both Individual and Business Investors

Todayq - Samvidha Sharma
2023-05-03 08:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a recent move, Italy has announced a 26% tax on gains from cryptocurrencies which is said to affect both retail and individual as well as business investors. This development aligns crypto taxation with Italy’s standard capital gains tax rate.
According to local media reports, this might have wide-ranging implications for the country’s crypto market and influence the future regulatory landscape. The announcement of the imposition of a 26% tax on crypto surprised many and marked a decisive shift in the country’s approach to digital assets.
Sources reveal that the new tax regime will be imposed on profits generated from cryptocurrency transactions and will affect both individuals and businesses that hold or trade digital currencies.
Italy’s new tax regime takes away the previous tax-free status of cryptocurrencies and aligns with the country’s standard capital gains tax rate. For investors and traders residing in Italy, the new tax policy will have a direct impact on their crypto-related activities. For instance, profits of €2,000 or more derived from digital asset transactions will be subject to the 26% tax rate.
Notably, the law to impose the tax on gains from crypto was first proposed in November as reported by Todayq News. The law states that capital gains from cryptocurrency transactions fall under the category of miscellaneous income and they must be subject to a tax rate of 26% when they surpass a level that appears to be informally set at €2,000.
Therefore, the new tax regulations might encourage investors to look out for other investment options or seek tax-efficient solutions to minimize their exposure to the tax rate hike. In addition, the introduction of a 26% tax on cryptocurrencies in Italy might have broader implications for the crypto market as a whole.
Notably, the Italian government’s decision comes as cryptocurrencies continue to gain traction worldwide, and many countries are revising their tax policies to account for this emerging asset class. While it remains to be seen how this policy will affect the adoption of digital assets in the country, it could potentially influence other nations to reevaluate their tax policies concerning cryptocurrencies.
The crypto tax has been one of the most talked about topics amongst leaders across the globe in the past months. In March, the UK’s annual budget proposed that crypto holders will have to declare their profits on the capital gains form and will be subject to taxation when investments are sold for a profit. However, as per the current terms holding cryptocurrencies only will not incur a tax.
The United States also stepped up in matters of crypto taxes. Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a budget that included a provision to close the tax loss harvesting loophole on crypto transactions. In the budget, the U.S. Treasury Department proposed a 30% excise tax on the cost of powering crypto mining facilities. Additionally, it requires people with foreign financial accounts holding at least $50,000 in crypto to report these holdings in their tax reports.
As governments worldwide continue to deal with the challenges posed by digital assets, implementing tax regimes might become more common. Additionally, tax evasions have been a concern to regulators as well. As per data from Divly, a crypto tax firm, only 0.53% of cryptocurrency investors declared their cryptocurrency activity to their local tax authorities in 2022.
To combat these issues, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is expanding its global reach to investigate tax and financial crimes involving cryptocurrencies. The agency will send cyber agents to Australia, Colombia, Singapore, and Germany for a 120-day pilot starting on June 6. If successful, the agents will stay in their respective countries to advise U.S. case agents on obtaining evidence and assist with cultural and legal considerations.
The post Italy’s 26% tax on Crypto will affect both individual and business investors appeared first on Todayq News.
View full text