copy link
create picture
more
Aave Submits a New Deployment Proposal
Cryptowisse - Hassan Maishera
2023-05-03 08:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Aave team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has submitted a proposal for the activation of the Aave V3 Metis pool. The Aave community members can now vote on this proposal. MetisDAO is an EVM-compatible Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution that uses optimistic rollup technology.
Aave protocol is a decentralized, open-source, and non-custodial money market protocol. Depositors earn interest by providing liquidity to lending pools, while borrowers can obtain overcollateralized loans by using the liquidity from these pools. AAVE is trading at $68.9 per token, up by 1% in the last 24 hours.
View full text