Aave Submits a New Deployment Proposal

The Aave team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has submitted a proposal for the activation of the Aave V3 Metis pool. The Aave community members can now vote on this proposal. MetisDAO is an EVM-compatible Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution that uses optimistic rollup technology.

Aave protocol is a decentralized, open-source, and non-custodial money market protocol. Depositors earn interest by providing liquidity to lending pools, while borrowers can obtain overcollateralized loans by using the liquidity from these pools. AAVE is trading at $68.9 per token, up by 1% in the last 24 hours.