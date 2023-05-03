Plexus Joins the Chainlink BUILD Program

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Plexus has joined the Chainlink BUILD Progam to help supercharge the adoption of its cross-chain DEX aggregator. In return, the project will make 3% of its native token supply available to Chainlink service providers, including stakers.

PLEXUS is a cross-chain DEX aggregator that aims to provide fast, secure, and low-cost multi-step swaps across blockchain networks and bridges with a single transaction.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.955 at press time.