Plexus Joins the Chainlink BUILD Program
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-05-03 08:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Plexus has joined the Chainlink BUILD Progam to help supercharge the adoption of its cross-chain DEX aggregator. In return, the project will make 3% of its native token supply available to Chainlink service providers, including stakers.
PLEXUS is a cross-chain DEX aggregator that aims to provide fast, secure, and low-cost multi-step swaps across blockchain networks and bridges with a single transaction.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.955 at press time.
