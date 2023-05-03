Just-In: Cathie Wood’s Ark Goes Long on $COIN As Coinbase Moves Offshore

Crypto News: ARK Invest, the investment management firm led by Cathie Wood on Tuesday extend its stakes in U.S biggest crypto exchange, Coinbase. The investment firm reportedly bagged another 147K Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares amid the recent regulatory fight launched by the exchange.

Ark Invests Bags $15.5 Mln Coinbase Shares In 2 days

According to reports, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment purchased approx $7.5 million worth of Coinbase shares. While the firm bought around 150,000 COIN on Monday. However, this move comes in when Coinbase Introduced its International Exchange just a day before.

The U.S. biggest crypto exchange had a tough last month as it received a regulatory warning of a possible lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). $COIN price registered a drop of more than 19% over the past 1 month.

At the press time, NASDAQ: COIN price is up by 2.35% (1.18 pts) to trade at $51.32. However, its after hours price stands at $50.95 down by 0.72% (0.37 pts). The considerable surge comes in after back to back purchases done by the Cathie Wood led Ark Invest.