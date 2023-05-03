First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Kimchi Premium Has Narrowed, but the Korean Market Is Proving Resilient

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin continues its slow upwards push, while Korea's market remains strong with diversified interest says Matrixport's Markus Thielen.

Insights: The U.S. central bank is likely to raise the interest rate 25 basis points on Wednesday. Will it be finished with monetary hawkishness? An crypto market analyst weighs in.

Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) 1,222 +20.5 ▲ 1.7% Bitcoin (BTC) $28,644 +604.3 ▲ 2.2% Ethereum (ETH) $1,869 +36.2 ▲ 2.0% S&P 500 4,119.58 −48.3 ▼ 1.2% Gold $2,025 +41.3 ▲ 2.1% Nikkei 225 29,157.95 +34.8 ▲ 0.1% BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)

A Resilient Korean Crypto Market

As East Asia begins its business day, bitcoin and ether continue to climb, buoyed by another chapter of banking unrest and cooler-than-expected jobs data. Bitcoin is opening at $28,644, while ether is up 2% to $1,869.

While crypto traders continue to eye U.S. economic data, a new narrative is forming in Korea – and one usual metric has been thrown out of whack.

During a recent appearance on CoinDesk TV, Matrixport’s head of research, Markus Thielen, said that Korea’s retail-focused crypto market continues to be strong. Korean traders, in particular, are interested in gaming, altcoins, and of course, XRP, which continues to surge in Korea.

"We have also seen this in the last bull market at the end of 2017, when Ripple accounted for 50% of all the volume, and it was predominantly traded in Korea," Thielen said.

Thielen also notes that specific altcoins are surging in Korea, including Mass Vehicle Ledger, and Serum.

Bitcoin, for its part, remains at 48% dominance.

But despite this, data from CryptoQuant shows that the Korean “kimchi” premium remains weak. Without the buying pressure on Korean exchanges, there doesn’t seem to be the same price premium as before. Perhaps because the market is now interested in things other than bitcoin.

Biggest Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Bitcoin BTC +2.2% Currency Ethereum ETH +2.0% Smart Contract Platform Polygon MATIC +1.5% Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Dogecoin DOGE −0.4% Currency Terra LUNA −0.2% Smart Contract Platform

Insights

No End to Rate Hikes?

Is tomorrow the end of interest rate hikes as we have recently known them?

Maybe, Oliver Rust, head of product at inflation data aggregator Truflation suggested in an email.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise the rate 25 basis points for a third consecutive time. The Federal Reserve has increased the rate 525 basis points over the past 14 months. But whether it continues this aggressive monetary policy or retreats remains uncertain, Rust wrote.

“With the US banking sector suffering a credit crunch following recent bank failures, and a buyout of First Republic…only just secured by US regulators and JP Morgan, the Fed will be weighing its rate decisions carefully from this point on,” Rust wrote. “However, if inflation refuses to budge, we could well see another hike, despite tighter credit conditions. It’s worth remembering that while a 5% inflation rate is lower than last year, it still points to rapid price rises from already elevated levels.

He added: “Even if this hike turns out to be the Fed’s last, we don’t expect rates to come down from these levels any time soon.”

Fed critics have accused central bankers of spurring the current banking crisis through overly hawkish monetary policies. They had been hoping the bank would suspend its diet of rate hikes.

But Rust noted that the Fed has likely felt compelled to raise the rate amid mixed signals that suggest the economy is still revving too hot, which would mean inflation is not under control. Most notably, despite an unexpectedly weak Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the job market remains robust.

He added that inflation, which has steadily declined over the past six months to its current 5% is likely to reverse at least slightly amid OPEC’s cut in oil production and increased demand for energy from China, which has reopened its economy. “This increase is already being reflected in the prices of energy commodities,” he wrote.

Rust wrote that against the current backdrop, another 25 basis points rate hike from the Federal Reserve is all but inevitable. After that, the central bank is likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach to evaluate the economic impact of its decision. After all, rates will have increased by a whopping 500bps since March 2022, which is a lot for any economy to swallow.”

Important events.

MicroStrategy World 2023

Web Summit Rio 2023

8:15 p.m. HKT/SGT(12:15 UTC) United States ISM Services PMI (April)

