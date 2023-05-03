Bitcoin Climbs Above $28.5K As Investors Weigh Fresh Bank Woes, Cool Jobs Data

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Climbs Above $28.5K As Investors Weigh Fresh Bank Woes, Cool Jobs Data

CoinDesk - Jocelyn Yang
2023-05-03 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose during U.S. trading hours on Tuesday as investors contemplated the latest banking unrest and seemed to regain interest in crypto and other assets that hold value.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at around $28,775, up roughly 2.6% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. BTC’s price had hovered around $28,000 for most of the past day before jumping early Tuesday after shares of two regional banks, Los Angeles-based PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bank (WAL), tumbled 27% and 15%, respectively. Meanwhile, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) arrived weaker than expected.

The failure of four U.S. banks, including First Republic earlier this week, has buffeted the economy but seemed to buoy crypto prices. The cool jobs data suggested that the economy was weakening and that inflationary pressures might subside, another potential boon to digital assets.

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also edged higher by 2.5% to change hands at around $1,877. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which measures the overall crypto market performance, was up over 2% for the day.

Equities headed south during Tuesday's closing, with the S&P 500 trading down 1.1%. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped roughly 1%.

In bond markets, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note – a gauge of near-term interest rate expectations – fell 16 basis points to sit around 3.94%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note also fell roughly 14 basis points to 3.42%.

An April survey of 37 investors by CoinShares found that 64% believe the Fed has made a policy error with another 22% saying “not yet,” implying that it is “quite possible the Fed may make a mistake in the near future,” according to CoinShares.

The study also found that despite a flurry of regulatory actions during the first quarter of the year, digital assets weighting in portfolios has risen to around 1.6%, up from 0.7% in October.

Ethereum remains the favored asset, a finding little changed from the last survey in January. “This is encouraging having endured uncertainty surrounding the Shapella upgrade," CoinShares said.

Meanwhile, funding managers believe that BTC and ETH offer the most compelling growth outlooks and that the appetite for altcoins is lesser, the survey said.

“Should the economy weaken further (risk-off) this would hurt ETH, causing ETH to underperform to the downside,” Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at crypto analytics firm Amberdata, noted in a recent newsletter. “A recession would cause the Fed to pivot and cut rates later this year (good for Gold and BTC).”

Magadini said that BTC should continue to outperform and increase market share.

View full text