Crypto.com Introduces Amy: an AI-powered Assistant for Crypto Lovers

Amid the rapid growth of AI software platforms, Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek recently revealed the company’s latest innovation during an ask-me-anything (AMA) session – an AI-powered user companion called Amy, designed to help users learn more about the crypto industry.

Amy: A comprehensive crypto resource for enthusiasts

Amy, Crypto.com’s new chatbot, has AI capabilities that provide users with near real-time information on crypto developments, insights into historical events, and knowledge of blockchain technology and price listings. Based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Amy has been specifically tailored for cryptocurrency and blockchain information.

The chatbot is in its beta phase, with selected Crypto.com users granted access. The company plans to steadily expand access to Amy for more users in the coming weeks and integrate the chatbot into the Crypto.com App and other experiences.

AI adoption in the digital currency space

Crypto.com is not alone in embracing AI technology. Binance recently launched Bicasso, an AI-infused non-fungible token (NFT) art platform, which saw a limited run of 10,000 mints before closing to general users.

Crypto.com’s announcement emphasized that Amy does not provide financial or investment advice and that learnings from the pilot will be applied to Amy’s continued rollout and future AI-powered projects from the company.

Marszalek highlighted Crypto.com’s commitment to ecosystem building and responsible innovation, with Amy being the latest example of the company’s progress.

