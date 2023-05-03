Crypto’s Shark Tank? CoinMarketCap Unveils ‘Killer Whales’ Show

Move over “Shark Tank,” CoinMarketCap has teamed up with a Web3 entertainment company called Hello Labs – founded by multi-award-winning Hollywood director and producer Paul Caslin – to release a competition show designed to entertain and educate audiences across the world on the intricacies and evolving tech of the Web3 space.

The new reality show is expected to capture the elements of both Web3 as well as entertainment.

Killer Whales

According to the official blog post, the upcoming show aims to cater to the growing interest of billions of Web3 users by providing a global platform for projects, both big and small, within the cryptocurrency and NFT space.

Dubbed “Killer Whale,” the reality show is produced by HELLO Labs and other unannounced co-producers. It closely resembles the format of Shark Tank, wherein the contestants will pitch their crypto and NFT projects to a panel of industry experts and judges referred to as “Whales” in the hopes of receiving the mentorship needed to take them to the next level.

Official KILLER WHALES trailer. Coming 2023. #HELLOLabs #crypto #Entertainment — HELLO Labs (@thehellolabs) November 18, 2022

The pitches will either receive “Swim” or “Sink” votes. The goal is to amass as many votes as possible from the judges “to stand the chance of topping the series leaderboard and being crowned the series winner,” the announcement read.

“We want to provide a voice through our platform for the entire Web3 community when producing the show, so we have introduced a way for communities to vote for their favorite projects and NFTs and show their support. With the help of our judges, contestants will have the opportunity to bring their vision to life and make a significant impact in the world of cryptocurrency.”

Interested candidates can submit their applications starting from May 2nd to Hello.one and CoinMarketCap. The applications will be reviewed by professional representations of industry experts. The selected projects will go through several rounds of interviews in Los Angeles. Killer Whales will begin filming in June. It will subsequently be released across major streaming services.

Web3 Shows

Technologies in Web3 are making some of the most exciting and transformative developments in the world today. In mid-2021, the producers of “Entourage” came up with the first scripted TV show about digital assets called “Hold On for Dear Life.”

More recently, Web3 story studio Toonstar today announced the release of its new adult-animated series, Space Junk, marking its third original Web3 series release. Besides, “Krapopolis,” the Web3 animated TV series from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon is also slated for a release this year.

The post Crypto’s Shark Tank? CoinMarketCap Unveils ‘Killer Whales’ Show appeared first on CryptoPotato.