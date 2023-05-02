Stablecoins Face Market Heat – Their Numbers on Exchanges Slips to 2-Year Low

In recent times, stablecoins have been facing a lot of market heat, and their numbers on exchanges have slipped to a two-year low. Stablecoins, which are digital currencies designed to maintain a stable value against a particular asset, are commonly used in cryptocurrency trading to provide liquidity and stability.

According to recent reports, the number of stablecoins held on cryptocurrency exchanges has dropped to its lowest level in two years. This trend has been attributed to several factors, including increased regulatory scrutiny, market volatility, and the rise of alternative cryptocurrencies.

Stablecoins face up a crypto winter of their own

The number of stablecoins held in addresses associated with centralized exchanges reached its lowest level since May 2021, indicating a growing aversion to risk among investors.

According to Glassnode data, the balance was $21.06 billion as of Monday. The blockchain analytics firm monitors BUSD, GUSD, HSUD, DAI, USDP, EURS, SAI, sUSD, USDT, and USDC exchange balances.

The decrease in the number of stablecoins on exchanges has raised concerns among traders and investors who rely on these digital assets for liquidity and stability. Some experts believe that the decline in stablecoin holdings on exchanges could lead to increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, as traders may be forced to rely on more volatile cryptocurrencies for liquidity.

According to sources, the total has more than halved since reaching a record high of more than 44 billion in mid-December. It picked up steam after the US regulatory crackdown on Paxos’ BUSD in February and the accompanying USDC volatility in March.

It’s a reflection of risk aversion towards stablecoins following Paxos being told by regulators to stop issuing BUSD and the recent de-pegging of USDC. There has also been a steady decline in the market cap of BUSD and USDC. Dick Lo, the founder and CEO of quant-driven trading firm TDX Strategies

According to sources, Paxos ceased minting the centralized dollar-pegged stablecoin BUSD in February to comply with a New York regulatory order. USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin, saw price fluctuation in March after issuer Circle announced it had cash balances at the then-crisis-hit Silicon Valley Bank.

#Bitcoin markets experienced significant volatility last week, selling off on rumours of #MtGox and the US Government distributing coins. In this weeks video report, we address these events, and assess whether the $BTC rally has reached overheated status — glassnode (@glassnode) May 2, 2023

Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin by market value, has gained momentum as the exchange balance has declined, while BUSD and USDC have lost ground.

The crypto winter takes a foothold in stablecoin investments

Over the last three years, investors have increasingly preferred stablecoins to fund crypto purchases because they help avoid the price volatility associated with other tokens. While stablecoins are designed to be less volatile than other crypto coins, they are still affected by market conditions and investor sentiment.

The combination of a declining stablecoin balance and a rising bitcoin price suggests that the rotation of funds from stablecoins into BTC has been the primary driver of the cryptocurrency’s 70% rally this year. There have been no recent money inflows to the market.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike cycle aimed at regulating inflation increased the desirability of the U.S. dollar (USD) and its counterparts last year. Since late last year, however, the incentive to hold USD has diminished in anticipation of renewed liquidity easing.

Overall, the crypto market is notoriously volatile and unpredictable, so it’s difficult to say for certain how stablecoin investments will be affected in the future. However, it’s likely that their long-term success will depend on factors such as the stability and security of the underlying assets, as well as broader market conditions and investor sentiment.