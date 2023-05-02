copy link
Bitcoin Daily Transactions Soar to All-Time High
Binance News Team
2023-05-02 12:09
Bitcoin daily transactions reached an unprecedented level, with 682,281 recorded in just 24 hours. This all-time high for the cryptocurrency indicates a surge in its usage and adoption.
Surge in inscriptions is more likely to be the contributing reason for the increased usage.
