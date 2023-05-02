Binance Market Update (2023-05-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -1.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,667 and $28,629 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,957, down by -2.26%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAD , BETA , and UMA , up by 25%, 19%, and 8%, respectively.

Market movers: