Blur NFT Lending Protocol Gets Mixed Reactions From the Community

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blur NFT Lending Protocol Gets Mixed Reactions From the Community

Cointelegraph By Ezra Reguerra
2023-05-02 08:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur has recently launched its collateralized lending protocol called Blend, allowing a buy now, pay later approach in purchasing NFTs.
Members of the community had varying reactions. Some believe that it’s massive for the space while others called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to protect users against such products.
On May 1, Blur launched a peer-to-peer perpetual lending protocol called Blend, a platform they developed with the help of the venture capital firm Paradigm. The protocol supports NFT collateral, and the team claims that it would collect zero fees from both lenders and borrowers.
A community member praised Blur's new move and believes that it's "massive for the space" and makes things more efficient. They tweeted:
Massive for the space - great move by @blur_io. Effectively this allows you to loan out your ETH for yield, and also allows better cash/jpeg efficiency.
— peepeedog.eth (@peepeedog) May 2, 2023
Meanwhile, another Twitter user thinks that the new development from the OpenSea competitor is a good distraction from the "overall negative sentiment" within the NFT space. The community member may be referring to the dwindling number of NFT buyers in April. According to data from the analytics platform NFTGo, sellers dominated the NFT market in the month.
While some were focused on the positives, others expressed their disapproval of NFT lending. A community member highlighted the risk of not being able to pay the loan and losing much more money in the process. Meanwhile, an NFT collector took the opportunity to give a lesson on NFTs.
1st rule for #NFTs : only invest money you can afford to lose. If you need a loan, you’re overexposed! So just don’t do it and don’t let blur tell you something else! In this space there are kids playing with money. Giving them a loan and take their pokect money is just criminal
— Taki_Nooby_Booby (@Taki_NoobyBooby) May 1, 2023
Web3 lawyer Jesse Hynes tagged the SEC’s Twitter account and said that this was the type of activity that the commission should be protecting investors from. According to Hynes, it’s “extremely dangerous.”
Blur has been constantly positioning itself within the NFT space, prompting moves from OpenSea in what the community informally refers to as the “NFT marketplace wars.” On Feb. 18, OpenSea implemented 0% fees to win back its users from Blur. OpenSea has also recently launched an advanced NFT marketplace aggregator in another effort to rock the boat.
View full text