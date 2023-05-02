Bitcoin 2023 Conference Will Feature Global Political Leaders

Join global political leaders in Miami Beach from May 18-20 to explore the future of Bitcoin, strengthen the Bitcoin community, and advocate for Bitcoin-friendly legislation.

The Bitcoin 2023 Conference, scheduled for May 18-20 in Miami Beach, is expected to attract some of the world’s most prominent political figures. The event will bring together tech innovators, Bitcoin enthusiasts, and industry leaders to discuss the most recent Bitcoin industry developments. The purpose of the conference is to provide a forum for diverse perspectives and ideas in order to create a robust Bitcoin community that concentrates on solving real problems and finding solutions. The conference will feature speakers from various sectors of society, including academics, engineers, and legislators.

Brandon Green, Director of Events at BTC Inc., believes that inviting political speakers to the conference is more than just a way to emphasize the growing acceptability of Bitcoin in the political realm.

Senator Lummis is a passionate supporter of Bitcoin and technological progress. She will discuss Bitcoin’s position in the financial industry and the Financial Innovation Act of 2021, which mandates a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Governor Kamil presides over a population of more than 50 million people and is a visionary leader who embraces innovation for the benefit of humanity. He is at the forefront of these initiatives and is working with U.S. entities to promote Bitcoin education and adoption in Indonesia.

Representative McHenry has been a strong advocate for major pieces of legislation, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and he is dedicated to expanding access to these types of financial resources. On the other hand, Congressman Donalds is an advocate for education reform and criminal justice reform, as well as a staunch opponent of central bank digital currencies and financial surveillance.