1inch Network Burned 409.75 ETH Tokens Last Week

The 1inch Network provided a token burn update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $771,200 worth of Ether (409.75 ETH) last week, down by 29.9% from the previous week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $138.8 million worth of Ether coins (47,909.12 ETH).

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by 2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.454 per token.