Pancakeswap Burns 7,822,421 CAKE Tokens This Week
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-05-02 09:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.
The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Tuesday that it has burned 7,822,421 CAKE tokens (worth $20 million) this week. The decentralized exchange generated $538,000 (205k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its Swap and Perpetual market, up by 31% from the previous week. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 83k CAKE ($216k) and 30k CAKE ($78k), respectively. The NFT marketplace generated 878 CAKE ($2k), up by 99% from last week.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 4% today and is currently trading at $2.515.
