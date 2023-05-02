Immutable X Launches the Immutable Passport

The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has launched the Immutable Passport to a select group of game studios as the team prepares for it to be ready for all developers and players.

The Immutable Passport comes with some exciting features like user onboarding and authentication, frictionless purchases through single-click confirmations, access to the secure, non-custodial Passport wallet, streamlined integration through DevHub, and access to gamers and marketplaces.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is down by 4% today and is trading at $0.936 at press time.