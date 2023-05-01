CZ Discusses Banking Support, AI in Education, and Hong Kong's Crypto Openness during an AMA

In a recent Twitter AMA, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) discussed various topics, including the relationship between the banking sector and the crypto industry, the potential role of AI in education, and Hong Kong as a crypto testing ground.

CZ emphasized that the biggest challenge Binance faces in regulatory compliance is securing support from banks. He explained that cooperation between the banking and crypto sectors would enhance the integration of traditional and digital financial systems, facilitating peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. CZ dismissed the notion that the success or failure of the banking system impacts cryptocurrencies' progress, stating that both can coexist as investment options for individuals.

When discussing AI and education, CZ stated that he personally believes AI will play a significant role in the future, particularly in teaching the next generation about cryptocurrencies. He also reaffirmed Binance's continuous focus and efforts in the field of education and believes that AI can significantly enhance the learning process for children.