Non Fungible Conference, the Leading Experimental Web3 Event Is Back With the Most Radical Lineup, June 7-9 2023, Lisbon

Summer is calling, and NFC is boiling! Web3 leading event Non Fungible Conference returns to the iconic Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Lisbon, 7 and 8 of June 2023. Following a sold-out debut last year, NFC is welcoming 200 key leaders of the web3 world, the most talented international traditional and digital artists and 5,000 guests, doubling footfall from the previous edition.

“More” is NFC’s credo, so the team have just announced an extra date to close this two days of madness with some barefoot moves. Save the date on June 9, to join a 10 hour marathon Beach Party, powered by The Sandbox and Party Degens.

Web3 leading event Non Fungible Conference returns to the iconic Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Lisbon, 7 and 8 of June 2023

Token-Based Art & Rewards

NFC is implementing a new and unique approach to reshape the Web3 event format, challenge the status quo and rewrite event playbooks. It begins with a bespoke token ticketing solution that gives genesis ticket holders free access to this 2nd edition, voting rights for curators, and other exclusive rewards. The art-driven event also presents NFC23 token, an 3D artwork created by two legendary artists in the NFT scene, Coldie and Carlos Marcial, part of co-Editors Cult of Crypto Art.

Bye Bye Panels, Expect the Unexpected Formats

NFC breaks the rules once again by banning panels from their festival-style schedule. The radical switch to say bye-bye to the boredom of panels will celebrate guests through new formats such as community talks, art battles, debates, talent fair, podcast, music performances and masterclasses. NFC also introduces the Blind Talks, to offer an artistic and sensory experience and invite undoxxed artists and collectors on stage for the first time ever. Expect exclusive content through a short movie, massive projections in a 600 sqm room enhanced by music, voices and lights. followed by a Q&A by these artists themselves, hidden by physically present. Confirmed anonymous acts include @muratpak @CozomoMedici @MrMisang @Hackatao @pascalboyart @basileus_eth @WhaleSharkETH and more surprises on this stage. This hybrid area and its projectors will go wild on the opening day and night, before turning into the mainstage to invite key players and partners to take the floor on day two.

Partner Collections, Official Partners, and Full Lineup

NFC have also teamed up with the stunning collections @InvsbleFriends @rektguyNFT @ChimpersNFT @RugRadio @worldofwomennft… and invite rock stars artists and speakers such as @cyber_yuyu @trevorjonesart @Coldie @ALIENQUEENNFT @farokh @dave_krugman @shavonnewong_ @osf_rekt @Innamodja @ggcasimiro_ @yugalabs. See the full lineup here. The following brands also support NFC’s values. Current official partners include Ledger, Cult of Crypto Art, The Sandbox, BNV, Arianee, Exclusible, OVER and more.

Hotel partners have already been announced, so you can plan your summer ahead with private discounts in the city of Lisbon.

How to Attend NFC Lisbon?

Communities are essential, so we decide to offer special prices to our frens and fam. We started with rewarding our genesis ticket holders by giving them free entrance to NFC23. Now we are offering 95% discount. Check out our dedicated page, but watch out – early birds tickets don’t last forever.

The Lost Wallet

THE ultimate treasure hunt. NFC have co-created this hunt with Bem Builders, where all the biggest metaverses have joined, to let the players win a CryptoPunk and other prizes. The challenge began in March and continues until August 23. Check the website for the Lost Wallet and the Lost Wallet Twitter for more information.

About NON FUNGIBLE CONFERENCE

Non Fungible Conference is the leading IRL web3 event focusing on NFT culture. The mission is to reshape events for the Web3 Age and push the boundaries. It means abandoning the status quo and rewriting event playbooks. Thinking bigger. Taking risks. Pushing new limits. Check the NFC Twitter and Discord for updates.

The post Non Fungible Conference, the leading experimental web3 event is back with the most radical lineup, June 7-9 2023, Lisbon appeared first on NFT Evening.