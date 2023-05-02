Non Fungible Conference, the Leading Experimental Web3 Event Is Back With the Most Radical Lineup, June 7-9 2023, Lisbon

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Non Fungible Conference, the Leading Experimental Web3 Event Is Back With the Most Radical Lineup, June 7-9 2023, Lisbon

NFTEvening - Koko
2023-05-02 04:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Summer is calling, and NFC is boiling! Web3 leading event Non Fungible Conference returns to the iconic Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Lisbon, 7 and 8 of June 2023. Following a sold-out debut last year, NFC is welcoming 200 key leaders of the web3 world, the most talented international traditional and digital artists and 5,000 guests, doubling footfall from the previous edition.
“More” is NFC’s credo, so the team have just announced an extra date to close this two days of madness with some barefoot moves. Save the date on June 9, to join a 10 hour marathon Beach Party, powered by The Sandbox and Party Degens.
Web3 leading event Non Fungible Conference returns to the iconic Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Lisbon, 7 and 8 of June 2023

Token-Based Art & Rewards

NFC is implementing a new and unique approach to reshape the Web3 event format, challenge the status quo and rewrite event playbooks. It begins with a bespoke token ticketing solution that gives genesis ticket holders free access to this 2nd edition, voting rights for curators, and other exclusive rewards. The art-driven event also presents NFC23 token, an 3D artwork created by two legendary artists in the NFT scene, Coldie and Carlos Marcial, part of co-Editors Cult of Crypto Art.

Bye Bye Panels, Expect the Unexpected Formats

NFC breaks the rules once again by banning panels from their festival-style schedule. The radical switch to say bye-bye to the boredom of panels will celebrate guests through new formats such as community talks, art battles, debates, talent fair, podcast, music performances and masterclasses. NFC also introduces the Blind Talks, to offer an artistic and sensory experience and invite undoxxed artists and collectors on stage for the first time ever. Expect exclusive content through a short movie, massive projections in a 600 sqm room enhanced by music, voices and lights. followed by a Q&A by these artists themselves, hidden by physically present. Confirmed anonymous acts include @muratpak @CozomoMedici @MrMisang @Hackatao @pascalboyart @basileus_eth @WhaleSharkETH and more surprises on this stage. This hybrid area and its projectors will go wild on the opening day and night, before turning into the mainstage to invite key players and partners to take the floor on day two.

Partner Collections, Official Partners, and Full Lineup

NFC have also teamed up with the stunning collections @InvsbleFriends @rektguyNFT @ChimpersNFT @RugRadio @worldofwomennft… and invite rock stars artists and speakers such as @cyber_yuyu @trevorjonesart @Coldie @ALIENQUEENNFT @farokh @dave_krugman @shavonnewong_ @osf_rekt @Innamodja @ggcasimiro_ @yugalabs. See the full lineup here. The following brands also support NFC’s values. Current official partners include Ledger, Cult of Crypto Art, The Sandbox, BNV, Arianee, Exclusible, OVER and more.
Hotel partners have already been announced, so you can plan your summer ahead with private discounts in the city of Lisbon.

How to Attend NFC Lisbon?

Communities are essential, so we decide to offer special prices to our frens and fam. We started with rewarding our genesis ticket holders by giving them free entrance to NFC23. Now we are offering 95% discount. Check out our dedicated page, but watch out – early birds tickets don’t last forever.

The Lost Wallet

THE ultimate treasure hunt. NFC have co-created this hunt with Bem Builders, where all the biggest metaverses have joined, to let the players win a CryptoPunk and other prizes. The challenge began in March and continues until August 23. Check the website for the Lost Wallet and the Lost Wallet Twitter for more information.

About NON FUNGIBLE CONFERENCE

Non Fungible Conference is the leading IRL web3 event focusing on NFT culture. The mission is to reshape events for the Web3 Age and push the boundaries. It means abandoning the status quo and rewriting event playbooks. Thinking bigger. Taking risks. Pushing new limits. Check the NFC Twitter and Discord for updates.
The post Non Fungible Conference, the leading experimental web3 event is back with the most radical lineup, June 7-9 2023, Lisbon appeared first on NFT Evening.
View full text