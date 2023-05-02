Solana’s Phantom Launches Multichain Wallet

Solana wallet Phantom on Monday launched its highly anticipated multichain wallet, the firm announced in a tweet. The digital wallet will support Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon and can be used without manual switching, Phantom stated.

The all-in-one wallet would allow users access to diverse NFTs and tokens from the three supported networks and automatically connect to dApps. Phantom Multichain also enables users to customize their wallets by adding personal names and avatars.

Phantom earlier on Wednesday announced it would be rolling out the multichain wallet on May 1 after failing to meet its initial launch date in the year’s first quarter. The wallet will now be available to its 3 million users on mobile, the web, and browser extensions.

The All-in-One Wallet

Phantom’s multichain wallet supports multiple secret recovery phrases, making it easy for users to import their wallets. The wallet also has special NFT features that allow users to search, pin, and manage spam non-fungible tokens in the marketplace.

Always priding itself as the trusted companion for everything in Web3, Phantom has become the second wallet based on the Solana network to integrate other chains. Phantom joins Magic Eden, which announced the multichain integration in November, on the exclusive list in Solana.

The multichain concept from Phantom dislodges rivals like MetaMask, which are uni-chain-centered. MetaMask focuses its services on the Ethereum network, allowing users to transact only Ether and other ERC-20 tokens.

Better Security Features?

According to Phantom, the multichain wallet will provide enhanced security features for users. The wallet provider integrated a blocklist attribute, which keeps NFT spam and websites away from users.

Phantom Multichain wallet also allows users to verify transactions before approving them, as it contains a preview accessory. The wallet also provides 24/7 support for customers to file complaints and get help.

Solana’s Phantom took the spotlight when its valuation surpassed $1 billion in January 2022 after a Seria B fundraiser. The fundraiser, led by investing platform Paradigm, raised over $109 million for the crypto wallet provider.

