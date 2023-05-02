Meme Tokens Are Making a Splash – What’s Going On?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Meme Tokens Are Making a Splash – What’s Going On?

Cryptopolitan - Jai Hamid
2023-05-02 01:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

We all know that meme tokens have the tendency to generate a lot of hype that spiked up their prices and makes them all the rage in the cryptocurrency world, attracting investors and capturing the attention of prominent figures like Elon Musk.

Recently, some meme tokens have been making a splash in the market, experiencing ridiculously rapid growth in an extremely short period of time.

In a live AMA session on Twitter, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao shared his thoughts on meme tokens and one of the new ones getting listed on his platform.

While Changpeng Zhao (CZ) admitted that he doesn’t fully understand meme tokens, he acknowledged their growing popularity, attributing it to influential people and a dedicated user base.

He emphasized that if a coin garners enough interest and has a substantial user base, Binance is more likely to list it. CZ’s remarks underscore the undeniable appeal and potential of meme tokens in the cryptocurrency market.

MongCoin and Pepe Coin’s phenomenal surge

MongCoin (MONG) has recently captured the spotlight with its staggering 732% increase in just 24 hours.

Ranked #2617 on CoinMarketCap with a live market cap not yet available and a maximum supply of 690 trillion MONG coins, this meme token exemplifies the power and impact of these tokens on the market.

Pepe Coin (PEPE), launched on the Ethereum network, pays homage to the Pepe the Frog internet meme.

This deflationary coin seeks to capitalize on the success of established meme tokens like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin by offering a no-tax policy, a redistributive system for long-term stakers, and a burning mechanism to maintain scarcity.

In its brief two-week lifespan, PEPE has already produced remarkable returns for investors and achieved a market cap of just under $600 million.

This achievement makes it the third-largest meme coin, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). PEPE’s resilience was evident when it recovered quickly from a recent drawdown and reached a new all-time high.

The future of meme tokens

Meme tokens have showcased their potential for generating significant returns for investors. However, their long-term sustainability is still uncertain. As their popularity continues to grow, new projects will likely emerge to capitalize on the trend, making the market more competitive.

Investors should approach meme tokens with caution and conduct thorough research before investing in these highly volatile digital assets, as they may not offer the same long-term prospects as more established cryptocurrencies.

In summary, meme tokens, led by MongCoin and Pepe Coin, are causing a stir in the crypto market. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s comments highlight their growing influence and potential.

Investors should consider the risks associated with these digital assets and make informed decisions before diving into the meme token frenzy.

View full text