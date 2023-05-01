CZ: "Binance LaunchPool are meant as air drops for our retail users, not just for a few whales"

Binance CEO and Founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has stated that he will take action if any whales attempt to manipulate market dynamics within the Binance Launchpool. CZ reaffirmed the company's commitment to transparency and emphasized that the Launchpool platform is designed for retail investors, rather than whales looking for unfair advantages.

This proactive approach demonstrates Binance's dedication to safeguarding the interests of retail investors, who may face disadvantages in a digital landscape where larger players can manipulate supply and demand. By actively monitoring whale actions in the Launchpool, Binance ensures a fair and transparent process for all participants.