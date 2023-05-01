Binance Market Update (2023-05-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -1.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,250 and $29,969 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,604, down by -2.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAD , IDEX , and OAX , up by 27%, 25%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: