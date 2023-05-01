SEC Serves $4M in Fines to Coinme Over ‘misleading’ UpToken ICO

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Serves $4M in Fines to Coinme Over ‘misleading’ UpToken ICO

Cointelegraph By Jesse Coghlan
2023-05-01 04:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The United States securities regulator has handed down nearly $4 million in fines to crypto exchange Coinme for allegedly offering unregistered securities and giving “misleading statements” on its crypto token UpToken (UP).
On April 28 the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it settled charges against Coinme, its subsidiary Up Global SEZC and the CEO of both firms, Neil Bergquist.
Up Global agreed to pay a $3.52 million penalty, for which Coinme was also liable. Separate penalties against Coinme and Bergquist of $250,000 and $150,000 respectively were also leveled, which both have agreed to pay.
In its order, the SEC alleged Coinme, Up Global and Bergquist’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of UP between October to December 2017 was an investment contract under the Howey test and were subsequently unregistered securities offerings.
The September 2017 press release announcing UpToken. Source: GlobeNewswire
The ICO raised around $3.6 million to expand the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs in Coinme’s fleet, with which it added 30 ATMs using ICO funding. UP holders received benefits such as discounted fees and a 1% cashback paid in UP when using the ATMs.
In January 2019, Coinme changed its offering and partnered with Coinstar to use its cash-counting kiosks to facilitate cash-to-crypto transactions rather than its own ATMs. By July 2019 Coinme shut down all of its own ATMs.
“There is currently no use for UpToken, and UpToken holders can no longer use UpToken to obtain the benefits that were described in the UpToken offering materials.”
The price of UP has seen a significant drawdown since, with its market cap also falling to around $50,000 and 24-hour trading volumes topping just over $180.
The price of UpToken from early 2018 to today. Source: CoinMarketCap
Bergquist and Up Global also made “false and misleading statements” about the demand for UpToken and the amount raised in the offering according to the SEC.
Up Global said Coinme’s purchasing of UP to fund its ATM rewards program would create constant demand for the token, but the SEC said:
“Bergquist and Up Global took steps before and throughout the ICO to obtain an UpToken supply that would substantially reduce Coinme's need to purchase UpToken after the ICO for the ATM rewards program.”
The SEC claimed Coinme sent 160 BTC worth over $1 million at the time to an Up Global wallet used to receive investor funds in the ICO. Up Global sent back around 14.5 million UP at a discount to Coinme and the transaction “knowingly or recklessly” created the impression that a third party made a large purchase.
In another example, it was claimed Bergquist negotiated a 500 Bitcoin round-trip transaction of UP tokens with an unnamed Hong Kong company, with Coinme borrowing the funds to purchase further UP at a discount. The transaction was also used to create an impression of demand for the tokens.
The SEC said Bergquist didn’t admit or deny the regulator's findings, agreed to settle the charges and was barred from acting as an executive of a public company for three years.
Cointelegraph contacted Coinme for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
View full text