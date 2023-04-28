Cryptocurrency Transfers Coming to Venmo Users in May

On April 28, Venmo, a popular mobile payment platform owned by PayPal, announced that in the coming weeks, it will enable a new feature allowing users to transfer cryptocurrencies on and off the platform. This move is seen as part of Venmo’s continuous efforts to cater to the growing demand for crypto-based services among its user base.

According to a press release, the new feature will offer more options and flexibility to move and manage cryptocurrencies. It is expected to be active starting May 2023, giving users an additional layer of convenience when handling their digital assets.

Dropping in to announce a new feature of ours: crypto transfersGet started now. — Venmo (@Venmo) April 28, 2023

Significant Growth in Crypto Users on Venmo

Venmo reported that since early 2023, nearly 50% of its customers with cryptocurrency balances increased their stash due to its security and ease of use. This impressive growth highlights the rising interest in cryptocurrencies and the need for more accessible tools and platforms to manage them.

Furthermore, over 74% of clients who store cryptocurrencies in their Venmo wallets have kept them on the platform for the past 12 months; this is seen by the company as evidence of the strong acceptance within the crypto community and the trust users have in Venmo’s ability to safely store and manage their digital assets.

The company stated that the transfer process would be straightforward and user-friendly. Users can simply access the cryptocurrency tab in the app, view their coins, and select “Send Crypto” to transfer on or off the wallet. This simplified process is designed to encourage even novice users to explore and engage with the world of cryptocurrencies.

Likewise, users will be able to receive cryptocurrencies via QR codes provided by Venmo. It’s important to note that, like any other crypto transaction, transfers cannot be reversed or canceled once sent, so caution is advised when entering the recipient’s address. Venmo will likely include additional security measures and prompts to ensure users double-check their transaction details before confirming.

Venmo Leverages Cryptocurrency Services to Attract More Users

As reported by CryptoPotato, Venmo entered the crypto industry in April 2021 when it announced that it would allow Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency purchases for its over 70 million users. This move positioned Venmo as a key player in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.

According to its website, the platform currently supports buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Users were not able to use crypto as digital cash; instead, Venmo’s initial service treated crypto more like an asset that users could buy and hold. However, the new transfer feature may lead Venmo to expand the cryptocurrencies accepted on the platform, further broadening its appeal to a wider range of crypto enthusiasts.

Regarding the limit, it’s essential to note that, unlike a cryptocurrency exchange, Venmo caps coin purchases at $20,000 per week and $50,000 annually. These limits ensure a level of responsible trading and risk management for users.