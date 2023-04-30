copy link
Binance Launches Sui on Launchpool, Offering Token Farming Opportunities
Binance News Team
2023-04-30 16:36
Binance has announced the arrival of the 33rd project on its Launchpool platform - the Sui (SUI) project, a DPoS layer 1 blockchain based on the Move programming language. Binance users will be able to stake their BNB and TUSD tokens to farm SUI starting from May 1, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC), over a 2-day period.
Upon meeting liquidity requirements, Binance will list SUI and open trading pairs, including SUI/BTC, SUI/USDT, SUI/TUSD, and SUI/BNB. The exact date will be announced in due course. Furthermore, users will enjoy zero maker fees on the SUI/TUSD trading pair until further notice.
The SUI Launchpool, with a total token supply of 10,000,000,000 SUI, will distribute 40,000,000 SUI tokens as rewards (0.4% of total supply). BNB and TUSD staking pools offer 32,000,000 and 8,000,000 SUI in rewards, respectively. The farming period runs from May 1 to May 2, 2023, with hourly balance snapshots taken for reward calculations and updates.
Users are required to complete KYC, and BNB staked into the Launchpool grants standard BNB benefits, such as airdrops, Launchpad eligibility, and VIP perks. Binance BNB Vault will also support the SUI Launchpool, automatically enrolling BNB-staked users and providing daily SUI rewards.
