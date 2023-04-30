Binance Launches Sui on Launchpool, Offering Token Farming Opportunities

Binance has announced the arrival of the 33rd project on its Launchpool platform - the Sui (SUI) project, a DPoS layer 1 blockchain based on the Move programming language. Binance users will be able to stake their BNB and TUSD tokens to farm SUI starting from May 1, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC), over a 2-day period.

Upon meeting liquidity requirements, Binance will list SUI and open trading pairs, including SUI/BTC, SUI/USDT, SUI/TUSD, and SUI/BNB. The exact date will be announced in due course. Furthermore, users will enjoy zero maker fees on the SUI/TUSD trading pair until further notice.

The SUI Launchpool, with a total token supply of 10,000,000,000 SUI, will distribute 40,000,000 SUI tokens as rewards (0.4% of total supply). BNB and TUSD staking pools offer 32,000,000 and 8,000,000 SUI in rewards, respectively. The farming period runs from May 1 to May 2, 2023, with hourly balance snapshots taken for reward calculations and updates.