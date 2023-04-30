UK Treasury Will Consult on DeFi Taxation: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Treasury Will Consult on DeFi Taxation: Report

CryptoPotato by Chayanika Deka
2023-04-30 17:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The United Kingdom is gearing up for tax treatment of lending and borrowing on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The country’s taxation division – HM Revenue and Customs – released a consultation document seeking views on modifying the tax treatment of DeFi lending and staking.
The final decision on whether to proceed with legislative changes will be made after the consultation. This is the second stage of a five-step process and will be followed by drafting legislation, implementing and monitoring, and ultimately, reviewing and evaluating the change.

Taxation for DeFi

The main aim of the consultation is to create a regime that aligns the taxation of crypto assets used in DeFi lending and staking transactions with the underlying economic substance while bringing down the administrative burden on users, the official press release stated.
The government aims to establish clear tax and regulatory treatment of the field to position the country “at the forefront of safe, sustainable, and rapid innovation in crypto assets and blockchain technologies.”
As such, the tax authority has called on investors, professionals, and firms engaged in DeFi activities, including technology and financial service firms; trade associations and representative bodies; academic institutions and think tanks; and legal, accountancy, and tax advisory firms to submit their views on the matter by 22 June 2023.
“The government is inviting answers to the questions below on a potential legislative solution which aims at better aligning the taxation of crypto assets used in DeFi transactions with the underlying economic substance. In addition to the specific questions posed, a more general comment on the issues discussed is welcome”
The proposed legislative modifications state that the crypto used in DeFi transactions would no longer be treated as a disposal for tax. Instead, Capital Gains Tax (CGT) would apply in addition to tax disposal when the crypto assets are economically disposed of in a non-DeFi transaction.

Crypto Regulation in the UK

Economic Secretary to the UK Treasury, Andrew Griffith, revealed last week that the authorities are planning to impose a regulatory framework on the crypto industry in the next 12 months.
The lawmaker asserted that the upcoming regulation will foster the development of the asset class and is aimed at turning the Kingdom into a global cryptocurrency hub.
View full text