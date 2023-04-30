copy link
Bitcoin Miner Revenue from Fees Hits 21-Month High
Binance News Team
2023-04-30 11:13
According to recent data from Glassnode, the percentage of Bitcoin miner revenue from fees (7-day moving average) has reached a 21-month high of 3.916%. This increase marks a notable shift in Bitcoin mining economics, surpassing the previous 21-month peak of 3.912% observed on March 15, 2023. The data indicates a growing significance of transaction fees in overall mining revenue.
