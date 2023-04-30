copy link
Ethereum Supply Last Active 6m-12m Reaches One-Month Low
Binance News Team
2023-04-30 11:10
According to glassnode adata, Ethereum has seen a decline in activity, with the amount of its supply last active between 6 and 12 months reaching a one-month low of 14,658,649.833 ETH. This decrease in active supply highlights a shift in the market, as the previous record low of 14,658,957.622 ETH was observed just recently on April 29, 2023.
