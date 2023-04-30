copy link
Binance adds EDU/EUR and EDU/TRY Trading Pairs
Binance News Team
2023-04-30 10:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance announces the addition of EDU/EUR and EDU/TRY trading pairs, set to commence trading on May 1, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). This expansion allows European and Turkish users to access the EDU token with ease through their respective fiat currencies. It should be noted that EUR and TRY represent fiat currencies and are not are not associated with any other digital currencies.
