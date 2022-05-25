YouTube Helps Recover Hacked Channel That Attempted XRP Crypto Scams

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

YouTube Helps Recover Hacked Channel That Attempted XRP Crypto Scams

Cointelegraph By Arijit Sarkar
2023-04-30 08:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Prominent YouTuber DidYouKnowGaming was able to regain access to his YouTube channel, which an anonymous bad actor hacked to promote XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency scams.
While hacking into YouTube channels to promote scams has been a long-standing method of targeting unwary investors, the number of creators on the platform reporting hacks has increased. Most recently, DidYouKnowGaming — a YouTuber with 2.4 million subscribers — warned his Twitter followers about a hack.
so sorry you're having to deal with this! first, we'll need to get some quick info from you & then we'll connect you w/ a specialist team who helps restore account access. follow us & we'll be able to DM you the info you need!
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 28, 2023
After gaining access to the account, the hacker changed the YouTuber’s profile and cover images to Ripple’s logo, as shown below.
Hacked YouTube account of DidYouKnowGaming. Source: Twitter
YouTube’s swift intervention ensured damage control by preventing XRP hackers from interacting with the channel’s subscribers. Recently, one of the largest YouTube creators, Linus Tech Tips, also reported losing access to his channels.
While the exploit used by the hackers to gain access to YouTube accounts remains a mystery, the victim YouTubers have always been able to recover their accounts and deleted videos, if any.
*hacker voice* I'm in
— DidYouKnowGaming (@didyouknowgamin) April 29, 2023
The threat to crypto investors from such hacks is prominent, considering the rise of deepfakes, which are fake impersonation videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
Hackers often create deepfakes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other entrepreneurs to misguide crypto investors.
Yikes. Def not me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2022
Concerns escalated as Chinese tech giant Tencent launched a new deepfakes creation tool, allowing users to impersonate anyone for 1,000 yuan ($145).
Deepfake version (left) created by Tencent Cloud’s AI service. Source: Tencent (via Jiemian)
As reported by Cointelegraph, the service will be used by Tencent to host live-streamed infomercials for the Chinese demographic.
Crypto investors across the world use YouTube to learn about and research the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and Web3.
To learn more about Web3 development, check out these five YouTube channels that can help investors and enthusiasts with their research.
View full text