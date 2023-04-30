'Good Luck Bears' — Bitcoin Traders Closely Watch April Close With BTC Price At $29K

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

'Good Luck Bears' — Bitcoin Traders Closely Watch April Close With BTC Price At $29K

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-04-30 10:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) narrowed volatility on April 30 as the weekly and monthly candle closes loomed.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Trader sees BTC price upside capped at $32,500

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it loitered just above $29,000 throughout the weekend.
After unsettled price action earlier in the week, Bitcoin returned to sideways trading, with markets witnessing an eerie calm despite the potential for volatility thanks to lower weekend liquidity.
As such, traders were hopeful that no unwelcome surprises would greet the candle closes.
“Nothing has changed,” popular trader Elizy summarized in part of recent Twitter analysis of the 3-day chart.
Elizy eyed a potential upside target of up to $32,500 in the event of a breakout, while the loss of a key trend line below spot price would be cause to “become really bearish.”
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Elizy/Twitter
Fellow trader known as J focused on the monthly close, noting that BTC/USD now sat at a historically significant point based on behavior from throughout its current halving cycle.
“On the monthly, we can see Bitcoin has rallied into the 2021 lows, which is a major resistance + supply area,” he summarized.
As part of the longer-term roadmap, the largest cryptocurrency should see “Chop + slightly down during May - Sep/Oct,” J added, before performance picks up.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: J/Twitter

"Good luck bears"

With little to work with on lower timeframes, others also resorted to examining strength on the weekly chart and higher.
Among them was analyst Moustache, who noted support holding above key exponential moving averages (EMAs) in a manner similar to that which preceded major upside in previous years.
“Imagine being bearish on BTC even though it has been forming support ABOVE the EMA ribbon bands for several weeks. Good luck bears,” he commented.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Moustache/Twitter
Last week, Moustache argued that "smart money" had already built BTC positions and was now waiting for the real upside to kick in.
At current spot price of $29,267, Bitcoin would go some way to canceling out the prior weekly candle losses were it to close without last-minute volatility.
BTC/USD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.
View full text