Binance Market Update (2023-04-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, down by -0.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,031 and $29,393 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,254, down by -0.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include JUV , RLC , and ORN , up by 22%, 19%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: