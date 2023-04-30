copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-30)
Binance
2023-04-30 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, down by -0.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,031 and $29,393 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,254, down by -0.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include JUV, RLC, and ORN, up by 22%, 19%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FDIC Pins Signature Bank's Failure on Poor Governance and Illiquidity
- Mastercard Launches Crypto Credential to Enhance Trust in Blockchain
- FDIC Alleges Cross River Engaged in 'unsafe' Lending Practices
- On-Chain Metrics for BTC and ETH Suggest Dormancy Shows Data
- ChinaBank Tap Ripple’s ODL for Remittance in Partnership With QNB
Market movers:
- ETH: $1902.02 (+0.10%)
- BNB: $321.9 (-0.40%)
- XRP: $0.4756 (-0.52%)
- ADA: $0.4003 (-0.77%)
- DOGE: $0.08114 (+0.42%)
- SOL: $23.61 (+1.33%)
- MATIC: $0.9992 (-0.65%)
- DOT: $6.051 (+1.36%)
- LTC: $90.63 (+1.19%)
- TRX: $0.06758 (+0.76%)
Top gainers on Binance:
