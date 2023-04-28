First Republic’s Crisis Is Not an Isolated Incident - Suggests JPMorgan Exec

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Republic’s Crisis Is Not an Isolated Incident - Suggests JPMorgan Exec

Cointelegraph By Ciaran Lyons
2023-04-30 06:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
An executive at JPMorgan Asset Management is unsure how United States regional banks are “going to operate” when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) emergency lending programs expire – warning that the possible collapse of First Republic Bank may cause a domino effect.
In an April 27 Bloomberg television interview, Bob Michele, CIO of JPMorgan Asset Management said that the impact of First Republic's liquidity issues caused by significant deposit outflows isn’t “just limited” to the bank itself, but could potentially affect the entire banking industry.
Michele emphasized that this is not an isolated incident, when asked if he sees this as a “First Republic problem or a banking problem.” He stated:
“Well, I think we have both, I think it’s somewhat naïve to say that this is just limited to First Republic.”
He added that the liquidity issues faced by First Republic “should never have happened,” as banking is the “most heavily regulated capitalized industry on the planet.”
Michele believes there needs to be “continuous progress to some sort of resolution” for the impact of First Republic’s downfall to be contained, or “ringfenced,” and prevented from spreading throughout the broader financial system.
Michele blamed the “high price of everything” as a major factor leading to the recent banking crisis events, as the “bottom quartile of earners” in the United States have been “most punished,” forced to deplete their deposit balances “just to live.”
He stated that "most people’s" deposit balances are now even lower than before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Michele believes that a resolution is urgently needed as regional banks are “heavily dependent” on both the FDIC and FHLB.
“I think the regional banks are heavily dependent on the FDIC, they are heavily dependent on the federal home loan bank to get additional cash, we don’t know how they are going to operate when those two programs expire.”
During the last quarter of 2022, both Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank reportedly received substantial loans from the FHLB – a consortium of 11 regional banks across the United States that provides funds to other banks and lenders – totalling nearly $10 billion and at least $3.6 billion, respectively.
However, despite the financial assistance, both banks eventually collapsed due to significant deposit outflows.
Ryan Selkis, CEO of blockchain research firm Messari, suggested in a tweet to his 322,000 followers on April 29 that unless the government recognizes that the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policies "are to blame and not crypto," more banks may face collapse in the future.
Did crypto kill First Republic too?Or is DC going to recognize that their and the Fed’s policies are to blame and not crypto. Maybe by bank #10, things will change.
— Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) April 28, 2023
This comes after “people with knowledge” told Bloomberg on March 21 that Treasury Department staff members are reportedly studying ways to expand the current deposit insurance beyond the maximum cap of $250,000 to cover all deposits in the United States.
According to the FDIC, domestic U.S bank deposits totalled $17.7 trillion as of December 31.
View full text