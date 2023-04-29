Binance Announce Support for Stacks (STX) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance announced that it will support the upcoming Stacks (STX) network upgrade and hard fork. The event will take place at Bitcoin block height 787,651, with deposits and withdrawals of STX suspended starting from block height 787,645.

Trading of STX will remain unaffected during the network upgrade and hard fork, and Binance will handle all technical requirements for users holding STX in their accounts. It is important to note that no new tokens will be created as a result of the Stacks (STX) network upgrade and hard fork.