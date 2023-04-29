copy link
create picture
more
BNB Chain, Binance, and Astana Hub Announce Largest Central Asian Hackathon with $10,000 Prize Pool
Binance News Team
2023-04-29 23:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
BNB Chain, Binance, and international technopark Astana Hub have announced Decentrathon, the largest hackathon in Central Asia, boasting a $10,000 prize pool. The event is set to take place from May 26 to 28 in nine different regions of Kazakhstan, fostering innovation and collaboration among the region's technology enthusiasts.
View full text