Shiba Inu's Metaverse Gears Up for 'Rocket Pond' Reveal, Blending Wilderness and Resort Experience

In a Twitter post, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) teased a preview of “Rocket Pond,” a new destination in the protocol’s upcoming metaverse.

The developers of the Shiba Inu metaverse have said that the reveal of Rocket Pond is just days away.

The SHIB team’s blog post has revealed that the Rocket Pond is meant to visually display the history of Shiba Inu and encapsulate the feel of a hidden resort in the mountains.

Rocket Pond's architectural design is modeled after several famous landmarks, including Lake Tahoe and Cape Canaveral, said the post.

“Rocket Pond brings the feel of a hidden resort inside of mountains, The YMCA or KOA camping vibe with the wilderness around you mixed with modern luxuries/touristy elements. Crystal clear waters with wildlife mixed with resort buildings that lead up to the mountains,” according to the blog post.

Shiba Inu's metaverse will open by December 2023 and feature 100,595 plots of land minted by users.

According to a report, the developers added that the users can win lands via a contest. Landowners can generate passive income from their plots, collect in-game resources and generate rewards.

The developers plan to introduce a way to earn and ensure players have a personal space to build and manage their projects.

“While all development takes time, the MV team is confident that by the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in this fantastic world, build, design, play, and develop within it,” the developers said.