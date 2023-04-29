Bitcoin Thief Who Stole Nearly $5 Million and Was Photographed in Cash-Filled Bathtub Gets 4 Years in Prison

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Thief Who Stole Nearly $5 Million and Was Photographed in Cash-Filled Bathtub Gets 4 Years in Prison

Benzinga by Bibhu Pattnaik
2023-04-29 16:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
On Thursday, Gary Harmon, a resident of Ohio, was sentenced to a four-year prison term after he pled guilty in January to stealing more than 712 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) from a computer seized by the federal government.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Harmon must also give up "specific properties," including the crypto holdings, which are valued at over $20 million.
In April 2020, Harmon used the credentials of his older brother, Larry Harmon, to recover 713 Bitcoin that been stored on a device the latter had used as part of a darknet-based cryptocurrency money laundering service. The Bitcoin was valued at about $4.9 million at the time.
Larry Harmon was charged in February 2020 with laundering over $300 million worth of Bitcoin by operating the Darknet-based service Helix. He pled guilty 18 months later.
A court filing reveals that prosecutors and Gary Harmon's lawyer had differed over the sophistication required to pull off the theft.
"While the conduct was certainly illegal, it is practically no different and no more sophisticated than obtaining a key to a safe deposit box and taking the contents of that box," Gary Harmon's lawyer wrote, according to Bloomberg.
The prosecutors countered, writing that "[while] physical world analogies often fall short when describing cyber incidents, the defendant's conduct is more analogous to using powerful tools to silently tunnel into a bank vault from a neighboring building and siphon out all of the funds while law enforcement was futilely trying to unlock the bank's front door."
Prosecutors said Gary Harmon used 68 Bitcoin as collateral for a $1.2 million loan and spent some to buy a luxury condo in Cleveland. The Justice Department also found a photo of him in a nightclub bathtub full of dollar bills on his phone.
The department said that the 712 BTC would be worth just under $21 million at today's prices.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text