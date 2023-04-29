Mastercard Launches Crypto Credential to Enhance Trust in Blockchain

Mastercard unveils groundbreaking technology to revolutionize crypto transactions.

Mastercard Crypto Credential paves the way for secure and compliant blockchain interactions.

Partnerships with Bit2Me, Mercado Bitcoin, and others enhance NFTs, ticketing, and payment solutions.

One of the world’s leading payment processors, Mastercard, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Mastercard Crypto Credential. This new technology will allegedly pave the way for trusted and compliant interactions on public blockchain networks, revolutionizing how users transact with cryptocurrencies.

As the popularity of crypto and blockchain continues to rise, so do concerns about security and compliance. That’s why Mastercard is taking a proactive approach, establishing a set of common standards and infrastructure to ensure trusted interactions among consumers and businesses on blockchain networks.

According to their recent release, the Mastercard Crypto Credential will enable different levels of verification depending on the market and compliance requirements, opening up a world of possibilities for businesses and consumers alike. From music NFTs to everyday transactions, the Mastercard Crypto Credential will provide the necessary enabling technology to bring these use cases to life.

Mastercard’s partners in this endeavor reportedly include Bit2Me, Lirium, Mercado Bitcoin, Uphold, and public blockchain network organizations Aptos Labs, Ava Labs, Polygon Labs, and The Solana Foundation. Together, they will collaborate to enhance verification in NFTs, ticketing, enterprise, and other payment solutions.

This is not Mastercard’s first foray into building trusted ecosystems to enable commerce. The company has been pioneering innovation in identity verification and global standards for years. With the Mastercard Crypto Credential, they are taking that expertise to the crypto and blockchain world.

As the world becomes increasingly digitized, Mastercard’s commitment to enhancing trust and enabling further innovation is more critical than ever. With the Mastercard Crypto Credential, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence, knowing that their interactions are secure and compliant.

