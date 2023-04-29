Mastercard Launches Crypto Credential to Enhance Trust in Blockchain

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mastercard Launches Crypto Credential to Enhance Trust in Blockchain

CoinEdition - Collins Adane
2023-04-29 10:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Mastercard unveils groundbreaking technology to revolutionize crypto transactions.
  • Mastercard Crypto Credential paves the way for secure and compliant blockchain interactions.
  • Partnerships with Bit2Me, Mercado Bitcoin, and others enhance NFTs, ticketing, and payment solutions.
One of the world’s leading payment processors, Mastercard, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Mastercard Crypto Credential. This new technology will allegedly pave the way for trusted and compliant interactions on public blockchain networks, revolutionizing how users transact with cryptocurrencies.
As the popularity of crypto and blockchain continues to rise, so do concerns about security and compliance. That’s why Mastercard is taking a proactive approach, establishing a set of common standards and infrastructure to ensure trusted interactions among consumers and businesses on blockchain networks.
According to their recent release, the Mastercard Crypto Credential will enable different levels of verification depending on the market and compliance requirements, opening up a world of possibilities for businesses and consumers alike. From music NFTs to everyday transactions, the Mastercard Crypto Credential will provide the necessary enabling technology to bring these use cases to life.
Mastercard’s partners in this endeavor reportedly include Bit2Me, Lirium, Mercado Bitcoin, Uphold, and public blockchain network organizations Aptos Labs, Ava Labs, Polygon Labs, and The Solana Foundation. Together, they will collaborate to enhance verification in NFTs, ticketing, enterprise, and other payment solutions.
This is not Mastercard’s first foray into building trusted ecosystems to enable commerce. The company has been pioneering innovation in identity verification and global standards for years. With the Mastercard Crypto Credential, they are taking that expertise to the crypto and blockchain world.
As the world becomes increasingly digitized, Mastercard’s commitment to enhancing trust and enabling further innovation is more critical than ever. With the Mastercard Crypto Credential, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence, knowing that their interactions are secure and compliant.
The post Mastercard Launches Crypto Credential to Enhance Trust in Blockchain appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text