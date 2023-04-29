Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 64, the level is Greed.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 64 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of greed has stayed the same at 64. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 50 and 64, indicating increasing levels of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).







