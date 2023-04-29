copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-29)
Binance
2023-04-29 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,891 and $29,467 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,293, up by 0.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EDU, ALPHA, and RAD, up by 2855%, 47%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Mastercard Launches Crypto Credential Service for Cross Border Transfers
- Bitcoin Held on Binance Surges to Record High of 692K BTC: Glassnode
- Jack Dorsey's Block Snaps Up Bitcoin Mining Chips As Intel Winds Down Production
Market movers:
- ETH: $1900.14 (-0.38%)
- BNB: $323.2 (+0.84%)
- XRP: $0.4781 (+1.23%)
- ADA: $0.4035 (-0.54%)
- DOGE: $0.08081 (+0.82%)
- MATIC: $1.0057 (+0.54%)
- SOL: $23.3 (+3.83%)
- DOT: $5.97 (+1.55%)
- LTC: $89.56 (-0.07%)
- TRX: $0.06708 (+1.41%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- EDU/BUSD (+2855%)
- ALPHA/BUSD (+47%)
- RAD/BUSD (+19%)
