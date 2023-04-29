Binance Market Update (2023-04-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,891 and $29,467 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,293, up by 0.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EDU , ALPHA , and RAD , up by 2855%, 47%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: