Nansen: More than 450,000 independent wallets have deposited a cumulative total of over $250 million in zkSync Era
Binance News
2023-04-29 08:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Nansen statistics, since the launch of the zkSync Era Mainnet more than a month ago, more than 450,000 independent wallets have deposited a cumulative total of over $250 million.
