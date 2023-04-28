Binance Completes Open Campus (EDU) Token Distribution; Trading Set to Begin

Binance has announced the completion of the Open Campus (EDU) token distribution under the Binance Launchpad input mode. The platform plans to list Open Campus (EDU) in the Binance Innovation Zone on April 28, 2023, at 20:00 Eastern Eighth District Time, opening trading markets for EDU/BTC, EDU/USDT, EDU/TUSD, and EDU/BNB pairs. Users can view their distribution results on the website's purchase page or the APP client.

During this period, a total of 120,292 users participated in the investment, committing 9,088,202.4116 BNB, which is 1,189 times the total amount of Launchpad for this period. Four users reached or exceeded their personal hard cap, with an allocation of 300,000 EDU tokens.