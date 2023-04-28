Binance Set to Launch Kazakhstan Branch by Mid-2023

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced plans to open a branch in Kazakhstan by the mid-2023. According to the company's regional director, Vladimirs Merkis, the branch will offer exchange and conversion services, fiat currency deposits and withdrawals, cryptocurrency asset storage, and exchange transactions.

This development follows Binance's acquisition of a license to operate a digital asset platform in Kazakhstan and engage in custody activities within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in September 2022.