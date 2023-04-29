$168 million worth of AVAX tokens will be unlocked on May 28

The latest unlocking of Avax tokens will take place in a month, releasing $168 million worth of tokens at the current price.

According to Token Unlocks, 9,541,800 Avax tokens will be unlocked on May 28. Considering that the token has a circulating supply of 327 million, the nearly 10 million Avax scheduled to be unlocked represents more than 3% of the current circulating supply.

Additionally, a total of over 361.25 million Avax tokens (more than half of the circulating supply) remain locked and will be gradually released over the next seven years.