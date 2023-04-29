Largest SHIB Whale Spotted, $1.55M Worth Tokens Purchased

Largest SHIB whale purchase reports worth $1.55M in the last 24H.

Notably, a total of 5,283,884 Shiba Inu tokens are burnt.

As per the data of Etherscan, the largest whale of Shiba Inu (SHIB) bought around 150,553,500,877 tokens of total worth $1.55 million to the market price. It is noted that the whale transaction happened three times over the last 24 hours in total.

In recent SHIB whale transaction happened on Tuesday. There were two transactions comprising a total worth $1.72 million of 9.81B and 158.55B tokens respectively. Meanwhile, the highest Shiba Inu whale has 5,178,454,552,701 Shiba Inu tokens which values nearly $53.33 million as per the current market value.

However, the Shiba Inu burn rate and transactions have never stopped in the last 24 hrs. The SHIB data reports that 5,283,884 tokens were burnt and a total of 4,283,883 tokens were transferred to a dead wallet.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price change (Source: CoinMarketCap)

As per CoinMarketCap, currently, Shiba Inu price ranges at $0.00001025 with a 0.22% decrease in price in the last 24 hours. The trading volume is $81,554,102 with a circulating supply of more than 589 trillion tokens.

