Marvel Studios Founder Says Web3 Has 'Same Seed' of His Early Marvel Days

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Marvel Studios Founder Says Web3 Has 'Same Seed' of His Early Marvel Days

CoinDesk - Sam Reynolds
2023-04-29 03:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
AUSTIN, Texas – The early days of Marvel Studios, self-funded and independent from Hollywood’s main production houses, reminds David Maisel of these early days of Web3, the visionary behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe said on stage at the Consensus 2023 festival on Friday.
Maisel recently launched Mythos Studios, which minted the Ekos Genesis Art Collection earlier this month. The project features original art from the late comic book artist Michael Turner and Peter Steigerwald, who are known for their work across Marvel and DC comics.
“I think there's so much noise that we have," he said. "In our lives, there are so many pulls on our time, so many distractions, that for something new to break through ... there needs to be a visual identity to it and a primal feeling from it. And art does that for me."
In Maisel’s opinion, part of the joy of Web3 and digital art is the ability for it to be shared.
“You don't have to just go to the museum or go to somebody's home,” Maisel said. "I hope this shows a vote of confidence from someone who hasn't been in the space. I really want to share this art and the possibilities around it."
While the NFT market has been turbulent during the last six months, Maisel says there’s still an underlying value in art that goes beyond prices.
"The question 'why' comes from the same seed that was in me for Marvel," Maisel said. "I don't think I could do [Web3] if I didn't have that same passion."
A Dutch auction for Mythos Studios’ Ekos Genesis Art Collection kicks off on May 2 and 10 a.m. PT.
View full text