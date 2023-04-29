Web3 News From Consensus

Howdy y'all and welcome to a special Consensus 2023 edition of The Airdrop, our weekly newsletter where we discuss the biggest stories across Web3.

We're in Austin, Texas this week and there's so much to report from the floor that we're changing up the format and bringing you a highlight edition focused on the festival.

This Week's Alpha

Aping into Web3 gaming: Yuga Labs' new CEO Daniel Alegre sat down with me at Consensus in his first public speaking appearance to discuss his move from mainstream gaming giant Activision Blizzard to Web3, the company's secrets to success and future plans for its gamified metaverse experience called The Otherside.

“You can actually really bring the Web 2 players and have them realize, OK, this is what Web3 does,” Alegre said. “If the experiences are excellent, people will follow.”

Future plans: "You're gonna be seeing more and more [brand partnerships], those kinds of activations, and we obviously want to stay true to our community, and bring value to the community."

Polygon powered by Google Cloud: Google Cloud is working with Polygon Labs to help make it easier for brands to build Web3 products using its Blockchain Node Engine.

“Today's announcement with Google Cloud aims to increase transaction throughput enabling use cases in gaming, supply chain management, and DeFi," Polygon President Ryan Wyatt said in the statement.

"Initial tests to run Polygon zkEVM’s zero-knowledge proofs on Google Cloud ... resulted in significantly faster and cheaper transactions as compared to the existing setup," Google Cloud said in its statement.

Roadblocks to mass adoption: Clunky and clumsy technology is blocking mass adoption of Web3, said brand leaders from across the Web2 and Web3 space.

“Every click that you need to take in the [onboarding] process, you're going to lose 50% of people,” said Julie Garneau, head of Web3 at beverage giant Anheuser-Busch.

Andy Sack, co-CEO of Forum3, which advises the Starbucks Odyssey project, said that needing to open up a wallet in order to have a branded experience is “an alien one for consumers.”

You can catch up on our full coverage of Consensus 2023 here.

In Other News