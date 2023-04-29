Ripple Sells $336m in XRP Tokens During Q1

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Sells $336m in XRP Tokens During Q1

CryptoNews - Sarah Jansen
2023-04-29 02:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

According to the latest XRP Markets Report, Ripple, a blockchain company developing global payment products, sold over $361 million of XRP tokens in Q1. 

$361 million is a significant increase from the previous quarter, which saw sales of $226.31 million. 

These numbers were made available in Ripple’s regular XRP Markets Report release, which occurs every quarter to provide transparency and updates on the company’s perspective regarding the state of the cryptocurrency markets. 

The report covers Ripple’s quarterly XRP sales, XRP Ledger updates, and relevant XRP-related news, along with commentary on market trends from the previous quarter. Ripple’s most recent report was released on April 27.

Overcoming headwinds

The report highlighted that although the banking crisis had a negative impact on cryptocurrency liquidity, it also caused some disruption to the liquidity available for Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) product.

However, customer flows quickly recovered, and Ripple continued to report strong sales through ODL in their most recent report. 

Despite the liquidity issues, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) on-chain activity remained resilient, and decentralized exchange volumes increased by 34% to $115 million. This indicates that despite the challenges faced by the cryptocurrency industry, Ripple’s products and the XRP Ledger continued to perform well.

You might also like: Mastercard to expand crypto payment card program

Ripple’s net sales, after purchases, accounted for only 0.44% of the global XRP volume at the end of the quarter, according to CryptoCompare TopTier (CCTT) volumes. 

However, Ripple faced some disruption during the banking crisis, which forced them to halt XRP purchases for a few days.

Despite this, the company has resumed purchasing XRP and plans to continue doing so as the adoption of their on-demand liquidity (ODL) product grows.

Continuous growth

Also highlighted in the report was a 9% increase in transactions to 116 million compared to the previous quarter’s 106 million. 

The issuance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continued to fuel this activity, resulting in over 1 million assets being created on the Ledger since XLS-20 went live on mainnet. 

As the end of Q2 approaches, it is apparent that macro uncertainty will persist.

However, it is anticipated that companies that have established a foundation that prioritizes creating real-world utility will continue to demonstrate growth despite the current climate.

Read more: Canadian senior swindled out of $7.5m in shocking crypto scam
View full text