Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster At $30K, Millions in Liquidations, First Republic Turmoil: This Week’s Recap

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster At $30K, Millions in Liquidations, First Republic Turmoil: This Week’s Recap

CryptoPotato - George Georgiev
2023-04-29 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
What a week it has been. The cryptocurrency market went on a massive rollercoaster where the market cap ping-ponged tremendously. At the end, it turned out somewhat fine, but what a ride it was. Let’s unpack.
First things first, Bitcoin’s price was trading quietly around $27,500 throughout the beginning of the week, but all that changed on April 26th when it soared toward $28,500. After spending a few hours there, it was up only once again. BTC touched $30K and sent the entire community in disbelief.
The bears got wrecked, and talks of “we’re so back” skyrocketed. Unfortunately, it was all short-lived. During the evening of April 26th – the same day the price pumped, it lost close to $3K of its value in a matter of a single hour. This also had the entire market plummet with it.
Ultimately, it resulted in hundreds of millions worth of liquidated long and short positions. However, that dip was also bought up, and the price is now trading above $29K once again.
Elsewhere, the US financial system continues to struggle in certain aspects. This time, the tension manifested within First Republic Bank. Its problems started earlier in the year and ultimately culminated with other big banks injecting a whopping $30 billion.
In any case, it remains particularly interesting to see how the market will turn out and whether or not this turmoil will go on.

Market Data

Market Cap: $1,248B | 24H Vol: $53B | BTC Dominance: 45.3%
BTC: $29,199 (+3.4%) | ETH: $1,888 (-2.8%) | BNB: $322 (+1.4%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Robinhood Now Lets Users Buy Crypto Directly From Their Personal Wallet (Consensus 2023 LIVE). Robinhood’s general manager overseeing cryptocurrencies suggested that the company has partly benefitted from the collapse of FTX and has allowed users to buy crypto directly from their personal wallets.
Phantom Launches Multichain App, Will Support Ethereum, and Polygon. The popular Solana-based wallet – Phantom – has launched a multichain app and will also be supported on Ethereum and Polygon.
FTX to Sell LedgerX Exchange for $50 Million Amid Bankruptcy Recovery. FTX will be selling the LedgerX exchange for $50 million. This comes amid the attempts of recovery during the bankruptcy case.
Arbitrum Airdrops $120M Worth ARB Tokens to 125 DAOs. The well-known Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum has airdropped $120 million worth of its native cryptocurrency to 125 decentralized autonomous organizations.
Uniswap Surpasses $1.5T Trading Volume: Data. The largest decentralized exchange – Uniswap – has managed to surpass $1.5 trillion in trading volume. This comes amid increased interest in decentralized solutions.
Big Banks Help Stabilize First Republic With $30 Billion Cash Injection. The turmoil with the US banking system continues. Big banks have injected $30 billion in cash to stabilize First Republic Bank.
The post Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster at $30K, Millions in Liquidations, First Republic Turmoil: This Week’s Recap appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text